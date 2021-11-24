Letters to the Editor — November 24, 2021

Agitation continues

The expectation of the Government that the farmers’ agitation would fizzle out once the three contentious farm loans were repealed appears to have gone for a toss (Page 1, “We care more for a policy on MSP than PM’s apology: Tikait”, November 23). The agitating farmers seem to be shifting the goalposts and drawing the Government’s attention to the emergent need to address the MSP issue and other residual demands. . The Opposition chorus has been that the repeal of the laws had more to do with the impending State elections and has little to do with a change of heart on the part of the Government. The Government which was forced to get off its high horse by the farmers has not gained significantly by repealing the laws and is back to square one.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

It appears the Prime Minister stooped to conquer. Instead of accusing the farmers of not trying to understand the Government’s intentions regarding agricultural reforms, he has apologised to the nation for not communicating the purpose of the farm laws to the protesting farmers. The unstated reason for the turnabout seems to be the possible threat posed by secessionist forces. In the end, it is not a victory but a defeat for democracy because an aggressive and wealthy caucus that masqueraded as the representative of the entire farming community succeeded in subverting the much-needed reforms in the farm sector. The protesters seem oblivious to the fact that triumphalism and intransigence are avoidable and counterproductive.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Now, animal feed

The colossal wastage, due to the expiry date, of 510 tonnes of fortified PDS rice is 'hard to digest ' during these pandemic times when malnutrition and anaemia abound due to food shortages (Tamil Nadu, November 23). Combining essential micronutrients with rice to overcome malnutrition and anaemia has worked in States like Odisha. The Government and the Health Department should look into streamlining the PDS distribution system.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu