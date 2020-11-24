Letters to the Editor — November 24, 2020

Vaccination strategy

Initially, COVID-19 was largely prevalent only in the urban areas, which went out of control as social distancing went for a toss even with a lockdown. The sudden lockdown announced in March caught the labour community, especially the migrants, unawares. In their desperation to leave for home, they ended up as carriers to the rural areas. Hence, the priority of administering vaccine should begin from Tier One and Tier Two cities where people are more vulnerable due to population density. With the possibility of adverse reactions to the vaccine, especially persons with co-morbidities, there should be a system in place to extend medical assistance. If urban areas are taken care of first, rural areas can breathe a little easier. The system needs to take care of the most vulnerable sections (Editorial page, “In vaccine race last lap, the key steps for India”, November 23)

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

Congress party fading

After the Bihar election results, the Congress seems to be finding itself at the receiving end of political barbs. Not only the rival BJP but also partners in the Mahagathbandhan are looking down on it, asserting that it has lost its political relevance. Even as some have begun to question the captaincy of the Gandhis, a truth is that most of those who now pooh-pooh the Congress do not have a national outlook. Of course, the BJP has reasons to be happy, but, overall, the situation does not look congenial for sustaining our democracy in the absence of a coherent and strong Opposition. It is time the party is freed from family-rule, inefficiency and unprincipled coalitions.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Ayurveda students

The notification that post graduates of Ayurveda could be allowed to perform types of surgical procedures is surprising. The study and practice of medicine demand a high level of knowledge, skills, training and practice. An expert in traditional medicine cannot be considered an expert in modern medicine and vice-versa. The clarification that Ayurvedic practitioners are already practising surgery holds no water. Traditional medicine deserves the government’s attention, but not this way.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Surgery requires anaesthesia which the Ayurvedic pharmacopeia does not possess. Ayurveda is most appropriate to use as a system of primary care. Instead of training ayurveda doctors to operate in specialty areas such as surgery, the real focus should be upon supporting and equipping them to function as full-fledged primary-care doctors.

Dr. G.L. Krishna,

Bengaluru