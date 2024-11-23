 />

Letters to The Editor — November 23, 2024
Published - November 23, 2024 12:24 am IST

‘Bribery and fraud’

The U.S. Department of Justice’s five-count criminal indictment of the chairman of the Adani Group and several of his associates not only jeopardises the credibility of the Adani Group but also casts a shadow over India’s corporate governance standards. The charges highlight systemic weaknesses in regulatory oversight, exposing how unchecked power can erode trust in India’s business landscape. The case underscores the need for India to reinforce its regulatory mechanisms. Corporate ambition must not overshadow ethical governance as the credibility of the “India growth story” hinges on trust and accountability. This is a defining moment to ensure that India’s economic progress is accompanied by integrity.

Pavithra M.,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

It is baffling that only the small fish get caught while the bigger ones tear the nets and go scot-free. All this leaves the average citizen mystified.

C.K. Prem Kumar,

Kalvakulam, Palakkad, Kerala

One is at a loss to understand why spokespersons of the ruling party should rush to defend the Adani Group, and why the group’s legal difficulties in the U.S. should be made out to be a conspiracy against the country and its economy. Going by the past, the political establishment is bound to use every means to pull the group’s chestnuts out of fire. Citizens need to remain vigilant so that the nation’s interests are not bartered away for the sake of a politically insulated businessman.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

