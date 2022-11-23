Letters to The Editor — November 23, 2022

November 23, 2022 12:24 am | Updated November 22, 2022 11:08 pm IST

Terror in the south

In the context of the “terror” incidents in Coimbatore and Mangaluru, the Karnataka police statement, that the accused was influenced by a global terror organisation, creates the perception that this terror group has begun establishing a broad and dangerous base. Unless there is a thorough probe, the Prime Minister’s advice to other nations to fight terrorism is meaningless. For terrorism, there should be no financial support and also humanitarian considerations, as seen in the release of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

There could be links between the Mangaluru and Coimbatore blasts. The intention seems to have been to disrupt the tranquillity in the South. What is needed is an in-depth and quick investigation.

Muhammed Jaseel P.T.,

Velluvangad, Malappuram, Kerala

Equality and Constitution

The Editorial page article, “The dissenting judgment versus the razing of equality” (November 22), points to the violation of the ‘basic structure’ of the Constitution (Article 15) on the central value of equality, and placed in perspective the dissenting judgment in the recent EWS case. A spokesperson of the ruling party, while hailing the majority judgment, claimed that India has shaken off many caste distinctions and exclusions, and argued that reservation must not become ‘a monopoly of the few’. But it is common knowledge and fact that these sections are not the few but the majority of the total workforce, and they are still the most deprived and discriminated against in Indian society.

Vasantha Surya,

Bengaluru

Double decker buses

Planners need to keep urban commuters in mind and introduce double decker buses to cater to the needs of a growing population. People having to wait for hours and board packed buses have become a common sight.

Sahasra Nivriti Vislesha,

Secunderabad

Mumbai getting India’s first electric double-decker bus is also a model that would work well in a city like Chennai. The Government of Tamil Nadu must consider such a bus for the betterment of public transport services.

Avvai R. Sriramkumar,

Chennai

Vande Bharat Express

When there is already a superfast train, the Shatabdi Express, between Mysuru and Chennai, and several other fast trains as well, why introduce another train, the Vande Bharat Express, on the same route? Many prefer road travel. Instead, the Shatabdi could be made to run faster and more executive chair cars attached to the other trains. Further, a new train can be run between Mysuru and Tiruchi or Madurai.

G. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru

