Letters to the Editor — November 23, 2021

Down the drain

It was shocking to read the report, “Around 125 tmc ft has drained into sea in October and November” (Tamil Nadu, November 22), given the difficulties Tamil Nadu has almost across the year as far as water is concerned. The administration needs to snap into action and think of a radical way to handle the subject of water management.

In addition to rainwater harvesting, the State needs to create and rejuvenate a number of dams and lakes. We spend huge resources converting seawater to drinking water but it is paradoxical that we allow good freshwater to flow to the sea.

Measures such as estimating water available in shallow and deeper aquifers, use of water conservation techniques, redefining the criteria for recycling and reuse of effluents, installation of water meters, ground-water drafting, water auditing, and efficient use of recycled water may be crucial.

R. Sampath,

Chennai

Dengue fight

I write this letter as ex-Scientist F and ex-Officer- in-charge, ICMR- Vector Control Research Centre Field Station. With reference to the report “Dengue cases on the rise in Manipur border town Moreh” (Some editions/Online, November 22), the authorities need to consider: intensifying screening/checking movement of infected persons from neighbouring and other States for dengue with tests for IgM or IgG. Care must be taken to ensure that children avoid Aedes aegypti or Aedes albopictus mosquito bites. Hand-held fogging machines need to be used in every identified infected individual’s house to target the adult female mosquitoes that hide in dark places and corners in houses. More trained people must be deputed to the area. School and college children must be trained as volunteers as well.

Dr. T. Mariappan,

Madurai