Letters to The Editor — November 22, 2024
Premium

Published - November 22, 2024 12:24 am IST

Speech and arrest

The sentencing of an actor for hate speech should serve as a precedent. One expects the same yardstick to be applied in hate speech directed against some other communities also (Editorial, November 21).

R. Shankaran,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The actor is known to deliver fiery and distasteful speeches on a number of issues. This is certainly not the first time of transgression by her.

Perhaps the media needs to follow the interviews and speeches made by various public personalities.

In a mature democracy such as India, everyone has the responsibility to express their opinions but they must maintain a certain level of decency on social media and in public spaces.

C.V. Vasudevan,

Chennai

It is worth noting that many public figures make intemperate remarks without facing the consequences, simply because they hold positions of power. Still, the Kasthuri episode serves as a reminder that public speakers must exercise restraint.

P. Sreenivasan,

Chennai

For decades, the Tamil Brahmin community has been the target of demeaning portrayal in Tamil films and public meetings. Yet not a single person has been taken to task. Punitive action for hate speech must be taken independent of the community being attacked.

J. Hareesh,

Houston, Texas, U.S.

Tennis legend

Bidding farewell to one’s favourite sportsperson is overwhelming. Rafael Nadal, a self-made glorious jewel in the world of tennis. needs no introduction. In an age of star tantrums, Nadal never hurt the sport that looked after him. He will always shine (‘Sport’ page, November 21).

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

