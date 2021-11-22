Letters to the Editor — November 22, 2021

22 November 2021 00:02 IST

Repeal of farm laws

It is hoped that the initial reactions, most of them knee-jerk, of farmers, pro-protests political parties and the ruling BJP, following the Prime Minister’s announcement of the decision to initiate legislative processes to repeal the three farm laws, would be followed by more serious reviews. The Government’s sudden U-turn, coupled with an apology, makes it binding on it to fully explain the whole episode, right from the ordinances to the repeal point, to the satisfaction of the public. Its key point now appears that it failed to convince a ‘small’ section of farmers of the good intentions contained in the laws. That the Government, as also agricultural economists, scientists and progressive farmers, tried best to make the section realise facts cannot be taken at face value. The whole story lacked transparency, as partly conceded by the Prime Minister himself. The protesting farmers or the supporting Opposition parties did not seem to have specifically listed the various clauses in the three laws which they felt were unacceptable. Their sole demand was for withdrawal of the laws as such, which looked more political than about farmer interests. How far the Opposition allegation, that the move is an attempt to appease the farmers in view of the coming elections to various State Assemblies, is to be seen. Forgetfulness is after all the collective characteristic of Indian voters. Most importantly, the turn of events has its own adverse impacts on our democracy in the long run. Parliament no more looks to represent the people on the streets and enjoy authority to legislate laws.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

It is much too belated a course correction move by the Prime Minister which, in the best interests of the nation, could have been done earlier. The nation’s energies, time and resources may not have been frittered away had he not pursued a path of unilateralism. The seeds of hope can be hailed only if he holds in esteem collective wisdom, consensus and talent and going in for constructive, positive and objective parleys on the issue in question. The farmers’ movement has shown the path to the nation and entire world, on how to strive and achieve the goal relentlessly even in face of all odds. It is time the Prime Minister introspects over the impulse to rush Bills through the ordinance route, overlooking parliamentary norms.

P.K. Sharma,

Barnala, Punjab

The lesson is that laws enacted by brute majority cannot be implemented without the involvement and the cooperation of the people. The astonishing unity among the farmers in carrying out their protests braving the sun, rain, violence and deaths is what made an authoritarian and majoritarian dispensation bow down. The Opposition must follow the farmers’ strategy in fighting against wrong policies.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Drug bust

The article was well researched (‘Ground Zero’, November 20). But can a simple statement at the end of the article that ‘all the terminals operated’ by the corporate entity in question ‘will not handle Exim containerised cargo from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan...’ be enough to end the story? A thorough investigation that looks into the entity’s entire workings is much needed.

S. Santhanam,

Bengaluru