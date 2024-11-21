ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — November 21, 2024
Published - November 21, 2024 12:24 am IST

Language, LIC site issue

The ‘temporary’ issue with the use of Hindi in the online portal of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) , with the option to select English as the language being displayed in Hindi, has drawn significant criticism, particularly from India’s non-Hindi speaking regions, and rightly so (Tamil Nadu, “LIC reduced to a propaganda tool for Hindi imposition: Tamil Nadu CM”, November 20). It is a matter of concern that a major public sector unit should present an explanation of it being a ‘technical glitch’.

Even if it indeed was a technical problem, the fact that Hindi was set as the default language raises questions, especially considering the availability of other language options. This will exacerbate linguistic divisions within India rather than fostering unity.

N. Kalaiselvi,

Gudiyatham, Tamil Nadu

It is strange that political parties in Tamil Nadu including the ruling DMK raised a hue and cry over the LIC website issue. It is we the people who need to be upset with our politicians because it is they who have made people in this part of the world ignorant of a language, which is spoken, read and understood in several other States.

Blindly opposing the language does more harm than good to the people of the State.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

Award and court order

The Madras High Court order on the Music Academy conferring the Sangita Kalanidhi award to T.M. Krishna, but not in M.S. Subbulakshmi’s name, is to be admired. M.S. Subbulakshmi is regarded as a symbol of national integration. She brought beauty, grace and humanity to music. Hence her name must be safeguarded in all respects. The court order seems to guard this.

A.J. Rangarajan,

Chennai

