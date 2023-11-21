Letters to The Editor — November 21, 2023

November 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

A Sunday to remember

Australia winning the World Cup has brought an end to an amazing spectacle of cricket. The World Cup will long be remembered for some amazing games, great displays from players and the entertainment it generated. But it may also spell a time when some eras will come to an end as well as tough decisions and introspection. The next edition will miss many stars who may not be present in the next edition. Australia must be congratulated for showing the world that the champion legacy lives on.

Subash Balakrishnan,

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

If you look at the Indian scorecard, you will see that it was the ‘old campaigners’ who tried to hold things together, unlike the youngsters who crumbled. The latter may have found the pressure of the big moment of a final too much to handle. India tried to hold on in the face of a disciplined assault. The Australians emerged the champions, showing grit and determination.

S. Kamat,

Alto Santa Cruz, Goa

Cricket is after all, a game of chance too! Sportsmanship is of immense importance, both on and off-field. In that sense, India is an equal winner.

Manas Agarwal,

New Delhi

‘Not invited’

Kapil Dev has been magnanimous in trying to make light of the BCCI’s lapse in failing to invite him for the final — “.... it’s such a big event ... and sometimes they forget.” Kapil Dev’s 175 not out when India was 17 for 5 against Zimbabwe cannot be forgotten in the history of cricket.

C.K. Prem Kumar,

Palakkad, Kerala

India’s cricket history cannot be imagined without its spectacular World Cup win in 1983. It is inexplicable how the event managers can forget to respect the hero who led a team to such an unforgettable win. One hopes the organisers learn the valuable lesson of respecting players who made significant contributions to a game that is so popular today.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu