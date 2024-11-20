 />
Letters to The Editor — November 20, 2024
Premium

Published - November 20, 2024 12:24 am IST

Yunus interview

Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser to the Interim Government in Bangladesh, has accused former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of being politically active while she is in India (November 19). By giving asylum to someone like Ms. Hasina, India may now be wearing an albatross around its neck. The allegation is serious and may turn out to be the root cause of animosity with a friendly nation.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Manipur’s cry for peace

New Delhi must prioritise Manipur’s conflict resolution through citizen-centric dialogues, truth commissions and community engagement. Addressing decades-old ethnic divisions, land rights disputes and socioeconomic disparities is vital to help the return to a peaceful coexistence.

Niveditha Sreedeep,

Madayipara, Kannur, Kerala

A grievance

The electric vehicle industry in India is experiencing exponential growth, with data indicating the use of over 3.4 million vehicles. But the limited availability of charging stations is disappointing. The lack of sufficient charging infrastructure is a major source of frustration. If the government aims to boost EV use by 2047, establishing a widespread network of charging stations has to be considered.

M.P. Abshir Midlaj,

Kodiyathur, Kozhikode, Kerala

Serials and content

One is in agreement with a reader about TV serials (‘Letters to The Editor’, November 19). Most serials are laced with violence and could corrupt minds. It is time to set up a censor board for serials, as most are unfit for general viewing in the drawing room.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

