Letters to the Editor — November 20, 2021

A rollback

It is commendable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the Government’s intent to repeal the controversial farm laws. It is a rare gesture for any government which has a full majority in Parliament to eat humble pie and repeal its own laws, more so from a leader who is not known to backtrack. Anyway, the decision now will help build bridges between the people and the rulers. It can be dubbed a handsome victory for the farmers. With a better environment now, the Government and the farmers should find a solution to the festering issues in the farm sector.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

I will not degrade or devalue the strength of the unity of the farmers by saying that the Government made the decision with an eye on gaining political dividends in the forthcoming Assembly elections. It is the victory of farmers who protested patiently while confronting scorching heat and bitter cold and rain. They did not bow down to the tricks and the violence unleashed by the Government. The farmers are not only the backbone of the country but have also upheld a shining and time-tested model to other people on how to protest in the Gandhian way to achieve their rightful demands.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,

Tiruvuru, Krishna, Andhra Pradesh

This will count as another milestone in the annals of Indian democracy and a victory for the farmers who fought long and hard against draconian laws which are against the interest of India’s farmers. The farmers’ protest has taught us a lesson that an absolute majority given to any government can be disastrous in terms of representing the interests of citizens of our country.

Lukose Thomas,

Trichengode, Tamil Nadu

The Government’s decision is a smart move to reap political benefits in the upcoming Assembly elections and after sensing the mood of electorate following some setbacks in recent by-elections. Wisdom should have prevailed much earlier, which could have avoided embarrassment for the Government and distress and suffering for thousands of protesting farmers.

Mohan Daniel,

Thiruvananthapuram

There will now be a political race to take credit, but the ‘winners’ will have to wait till elections are over to read the score. The ‘apology’ by the Government should be backed by an announcement of compensation to those who passed away in the course of the agitation. It is proven in a democracy that no struggle for a just cause goes unrewarded.

D. Nagarjuna,

Hyderabad

Only the rich farmers and the Opposition were against the laws for obvious reasons. The Government failed to convey to small and marginal farmers the actual benefits.

N.R. Ramachandran,

Udhagamandalam