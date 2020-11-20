Letters to the Editor — November 20, 2020

Article 32 petitions

The remark of the Chief Justice of India, that the Supreme Court is ‘discouraging Article 32 petitions’ is disturbing. The very language of the said Article makes it clear that the right to move the Supreme Court is as much a fundamental right as the other fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The CJI’s remark, just after the issue of the arrest of a TV anchor only dampens hopes despite Justice D.Y. Chandrachud’s recent remarks on personal liberty. It is now left to the top court to re-establish the faith that the said TV anchor’s case will not be a case of individual dispensation, but is also for all those who are undergoing arrest, trial and detention. There needs to be a full Bench to decide the issue of personal liberty in the case of such persons who have been detained for challenging the value system and seeking peoples’ liberty — all the more urgent in the context of linked issues such as the CAA and Article 370.

N.G.R. Prasad, K.K. Ram Siddhartha,

Chennai

Gupkar Alliance

It is unfortunate that the country’s Home Minister has used the word “gang” to describe the Gupkar Alliance (Page 1, November 18). Its dictionary meaning implies an intent to “often deliberately cause trouble”. How can the Home Minister label the parties which his party had an alliance with and describe a few of the leaders have served as Union Ministers this way? If the government has apprehensions about these parties, why does it not approach the Election Commission with ‘evidence’ of their ‘anti-national activities’ and demand their derecognition?

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

Forgotten leader

The nation seems to have forgotten Indira Gandhi — no report or comment. She was responsible for many a historic event — bank nationalisation, abolition of the privy purse and the formation of Bangladesh. There is much to ponder over in her policies vis-à-vis developments in today’s political context.

A.P. Mathivanan,

Chennai

I am not a person to be pressured by anybody or any thing, but I must say that most in India seem to have forgotten India’s first woman Prime Minister. Her struggles and leadership in building the nation should be remembered.

Balagopal Gopinath,

Keerikkad, Alappuzha, Kerala

Book and syllabus

The haste in which Manonmaniam Sundaranar University removed the book, Walking with the Comrades, from its syllabus, does not seem to be an issue that will go away in a hurry (Tamil Nadu, “‘Restore Arundhati Roy’s book in syllabus’,” November 18). The Vice-Chancellor needs to place the objections raised by the ABVP — said to be the agent behind the move — in the public domain to enable us to form our opinions.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

Vaccines and trials

The race for the most efficacious COVID-19 vaccine is gathering steam. Although their claims of success are well above the benchmark of 50% set by the World Health Organization, and is very encouraging, mere assertions without releasing crucial safety data and verification by independent panels and statutory bodies can be counterproductive. The controversial case of hydroxychloroquine, which received emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 and was later found to be ineffective, is a case in point.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu