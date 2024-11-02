Letters to The Editor — November 2, 2024

Case pendency

When it comes to the issue of case adjournments and pendency, it is not always about the vacancy of judges. There are also other reasons such as an inordinate delay in getting instructions, the filing of counters, no penalty or no warning for absentees from the standing counsel-respondents side, the cost of the judgement (the fee of advocates), and exploiting loopholes in the judgment process.

In looking for solutions, every case should have a time-bound framework; mega adalaths should be organised; arbitration and mediation should be encouraged; demerit points must be issued for unnecessary postponement of cases; extra courts should be set up and there should be an adequate case-judge ratio.

P. Sumanth Sai,

Hyderabad

Focus on air pollution

The appeals to use less fireworks during Deepavali do not seem to be working. It only highlights the need to educate people on the ill-effects of fireworks as the law alone is not enough to bring about a change. Air pollution is already very high in the country and is a silent killer. People must be made aware of the dangers of air pollution to one’s health. The move for change must begin on multiple fronts in order to see that the message reaches every one.

V. Padmanabhan,

Bengaluru