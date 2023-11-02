Letters to The Editor — November 2, 2023

November 02, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Apple ‘alert’

That several prominent persons have received an alert from the high profile technology company Apple ( Page 1, “ Apple cyberattack alert : Opposition corners govt.” November, 1 ) of the possibility of being spied upon is a serious matter. If there has been any attempt at a clandestine tapping or hacking of phones, it is a serious breach of rights and privileges of an individual, and is unlawful and unethical. The issue gains importance and credence with the Assembly and parliamentary elections to be held soon, and when electronic communication devices will be put to much use. The Union government should lose no time to have the matter probed as soon as possible and host the outcome in the public domain at the earliest.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

This is an era of Artificial Intelligence and it is interesting and scary at the same time that certain individuals have been affected. With a Union Minister making the claim that ‘someone may have played a prank on these individuals’, and his colleague calling the allegations ‘vague’, is some ‘rogue tech’ on the prowl then?

K.K. Rao,

Mysuru

₹10 coin

I request all bank officials and the Reserve Bank of India to educate owners of establishments, transport corporations as well as the general public about the validity of the ₹10 coin. There are many occasions when the bearer of the ₹10 coin faces embarrassment as many reject the coin under the impression that it is invalid. If there is such a widespread and incorrect notion, then banks must have provision to exchange this denomination for notes.

Sirajunnisa,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Commentary

Cricket commentaries of the past — Richie Benaud, with his signature comment ‘marvellous’; Tony Greig with his voice modulations; Tony Cozier with his lilting tone, and Dr. Narottam Puri who would not miss any minute detail — ensured a ring-side view of the happenings in the ground when the luxury of television was unavailable. Present-day commentators should live up to the expectations of viewers.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai