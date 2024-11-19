Letters to The Editor — November 19, 2024

The state of Manipur

Ever since May 2023, Manipur has been burning. The State government has been unable to gain control perhaps due to the complex issues involved. It is surprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has still not visited the State. Meanwhile, the Union government should do everything within its power to defuse the situation. Confidence-building measures among the affected people should be carried out.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

In the many months since Manipur has been roiled by ethnic conflict, the State government’s actions have been restricted to ‘empty rhetoric, blaming outsiders, imposing Internet bans and issuing vague promises of dialogue’. The Centre’s moves to bring the warring communities to the negotiating table too have not inspired confidence. It must be noted that ethnic identities have always played an important role in the socioeconomic life of Manipur. The Centre’s blinkered outlook could also compound the difficulties of the armed forces in the Northeast, at a time when neighbouring Myanmar and Bangladesh are embroiled in turmoil.

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Jalandhar, Punjab

The violence in Manipur has reached alarming levels. This escalating situation not only threatens the safety of local communities but also deepens ethnic divides, which requires sensitive and immediate attention.

It is imperative that the State and Centre work towards a peaceful resolution.

Nidhi Chandru,

Bengaluru

The American pulse

The feeling of horror that many thoughtful people in this world are currently experiencing on Donald Trump’s reelection cannot be described in any language. The phenomenon that is currently labelled as a “red shift” is nothing but a grotesque form of toxic white supremacy. Having lived in the U.S. for nearly three decades, from the advent of Reaganism to the disappointment of Obamaism, I can assert with confidence that some form of “white supremacy” was a permanent staple of the American political scene, especially during elections. These utterances were encapsulated in carefully coded language to clothe it with the garb of respectability. With the arrival of Donald Trump, there has been a sea change in the American psyche and “white supremacy” has emerged in its new venomous reincarnation. The primary reason behind such a change could also be the universal spread of hate speech and outright misinformation with the help of social media. If one were to adopt a larger historical perspective, then Herman Melville’s novel, The Confidence-Man, is the apt frame of reference.

G. Parameswaran,

Coimbatore

Toxic serials

Malayalam TV serials have become a breeding ground for toxic narratives that mislead and manipulate the emotions of viewers. These serials often glorify infidelity, unrealistic family drama, and encourage selfish, irresponsible behaviour, far removed from the values that promote healthy relationships and societal harmony. It is high time there is more stringent censorship, ensuring that television, a powerful medium, fosters constructive, ethical values rather than sowing discord and disillusionment. I endorse the observation of P. Sathidevi, Chairperson of the Kerala Women’s Commission, in this regard.

K.A. Solaman,

Alappuzha, Kerala

