Letters to The Editor — November 19, 2022
November 19, 2022 12:24 am | Updated November 18, 2022 10:48 pm IST

Release and review

The Centre seeking a review of the Supreme Court order to free the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is welcome. This involves the murder of the Prime Minister with the assassins belonging to a terror organisation. The convicts may have observed “good conduct” in jail, but the point is that this is a case with a difference. What is the purpose of spending crores of rupees on the criminal justice system, if merciless killers are freed for some weak reason? What about addressing the pain of the families of those who were killed?

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai

It is in the fitness of things that the Centre has sought a review. It will also be interesting to know what prompted the then Government of Tamil Nadu to recommend the release earlier.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

The Centre’s assigned reasons are unconvincing. Sensing the sensitivity of the matter and the political ramifications, the Government seems to have intentionally kept quiet, hoping that the plea for early release would be negatived. It should have anticipated this outcome once A.G. Perarivalan was released. There is every possibility that its plea for a review will fail.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

U.S. poll results, politics

The U.S. mid-term election results were a kind of ‘November surprise’ for the Democrats. While it may have saved President Biden, it is time the Republicans consider former President Donald Trump a liability.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

