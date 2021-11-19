Letters to the Editor — November 19, 2021

19 November 2021 00:02 IST

For climate action

A Canadian has become the world’s first patient diagnosed with “climate change”, linked to breathing trouble caused by air pollution. The Canadian doctor who made the diagnosis has reported that he has seen numerous cases where record heat has exacerbated existing health issues such as heart issues. However, linking mortality or severe illness to àir pollution is a struggle. When asked why he chose to make the unusual diagnosis, the doctor said, “If we aren’t looking at the underlying cause and we are just treating the symptoms, we are just gonna keep falling further and further behind.” If we rely on the message of Canadian doctor then there is need for research on the subject. It must also be another catalyst to strengthen the global response to the grave threat of climate change.

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Jalandar, Punjab

Two years ago, the world was pushed behind doors as the deadly pandemic raged across the country. But we also saw hope in the form of a cleaner environment. Therefore, we need to sustain the essential things for which we are alive. Air is one such element. News about Delhi’s air pollution is cause for much worry and concern. We need to take care of our biosphere. We also need to leave behind a a world that is life-sustaining and fit for the next generations to thrive.

Enakshi Sarkar,

Krishnanagar, Nadia, West Bengal

New innings

There can be no denying the fact that the body language of the Indian cricket team in the recently concluded T20 World Cup left a lot to be desired; the killer instinct was conspicuous in its absence. This was very apparent in the two crucial encounters against the two strong teams in the league, Pakistan and New Zealand, where the margin of defeat was huge.

The World Cup is now a closed chapter and a fresh start under a new captain and coach with an intent to redeem lost ground should see Indian cricket attain great heights all over again. The T20 series and the two Tests against New Zealand should be a litmus test for Rahul Dravid and the new captain as well, both of whom have been proven performers in their careers.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru