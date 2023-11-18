HamberMenu
Letters to The Editor — November 18, 2023
November 18, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Missing peace

Peace is the prerequisite for all growth, economic, technological and others. But the present state of the world is neither able nor willing to support and sustain peace. Ours are soldiers, theirs are terrorists — so goes the global thought in a rut. Let us make a move in the direction of peace for all humanity.

P. David Balasingh,

Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu

Quality control needed

Though a number of janaushadi kendras were opened to sell cheaper generic drugs, their quality is still questionable (Editorial page, November 17). Very few FDA approved manufacturers’ products are sold here. Most of the time the person at the counter has to search the Internet with the brand name in prescriptions to find the generic version. Unless quality and safety are ensured, the success of these shops is distant.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai

Seat booking is pointless

What prevents the Indian Railways from stopping unreserved or ticketless travellers occupying reserved train coaches? People who plan and reserve their tickets months earlier are forced to quarrel and fight with unruly and unauthorised entrants on the day of travel. Honest passengers who paid the fare are being let down. There is no meaning in having a reservation system.

A. Somasundaram,

Chennai

