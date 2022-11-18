Letters to The Editor — November 18, 2022

November 18, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Defining the law

In the article, “This unseating of vice chancellors is faulty” (Editorial page, November 17), the writer has reiterated that the judgments of the top court of the land are faulty in connection with the quashing of Vice Chancellor appointments. The writer’s points are: judgments are faulty; the University Grant Commission (UGC) Regulations will not prevail above the State law and it is not repugnant to the central law.

The UGC’s Regulations fall under item 66 of the Union list and it is a central subject. The law is defined in Article 13 of the Constitution, in that the regulations will come under Article 13(3)a. So, it is the settled position that the UGC Regulations are a central law and the State University Act is repugnant to central legislation. Hence, the appointment of Vice Chancellors deviating from UGC Regulations is void ab initio; likewise the judgment of the Supreme Court of India.

Suresh Kumar A.,

Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram

The conclusion of the writer is that the verdict of the Supreme Court of India is “faulty”, which is flawed. According to the writer only the law enacted by Parliament would supersede the law enacted by any State Legislature and that no regulation or the like issued by any other authority even as empowered by that parent Act of the Parliament would supersede or invalidate a contra provision contained in the State Act. He introduces the term ‘substantive law’ in explaining the term “law” that occurs in Article 254 of the Constitution. The Constitution does not refer to any term as ‘substantive law’ or ‘subordinate law’ in explaining the term “law”. Only the term “law “is used in so many provisions in the Constitution including Article 13. A direct definition for the term “law” can be located only in Article 13, and that too is only an inclusive one. Since that term ‘law “ is not defined elsewhere in the Constitution, and the term “law” is used in several provisions throughout the Constitution, there is every reason to follow the principles of that definition of “law” at Article 13 to the other parts of the Constitution. If it is taken that the definition of law as in Article 13 is only for that Article, in the absence of any other definition for the term “law” contained in the remaining part of the Constitution while the Constitution in its various other provisions use the term “law”, one has to stand by Article 367 of the Constitution which enables adoption of the interpretation contained in the General Clauses Act 1897. As per the General Clauses Act Section 3(29), “Indian Law” shall mean an ‘Act, Ordinance, Regulation... having force of law in any Part A state or Part C state or Part thereof’. In Article 366(10) of the Constitution, the term “existing law” is defined to mean any law, ordinance, order, bye-law, rule or regulation passed or made before the commencement of the Constitution by any Legislature, authority or person having power to make such law, ordinance, order, bye-law, rule or regulation. So, on going by Article 13, Article 366(10) and Article 367 of the Constitution and Section 3(29) of the General Clauses Act, for the purpose of understanding the general term “law” in Article 254 of the Constitution, it has to be taken as comprehending not only the parent Act passed by Parliament or State Legislature but also the rules, regulations, etc. issued by some other authority as empowered by that parent Act. So, “law” must include not only an Act or ordinance but also regulations, rule, order, bye-law or other instruments which has the force of “law”.

P. Muraleedharan,

Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram