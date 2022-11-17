Letters to The Editor — November 17, 2022

November 17, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Climate change

The editorial, on the need for climate action, published in The Hindu, an ardent and steadfast climate warrior, is an unmissable testimony to the gravity of the issue of climate change. It could not have been better timed especially as COP27 is turning out to be more of a damp squib. It is inexcusable that countries that have far greater carbon footprints, and therefore a historic responsibility towards climate mitigation, are failing to abide by the promises made in Paris.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

EWS quota verdict

I agree with the views of Justice Vineet Kothari (retired), published in the ‘Letters to the Editor’ column (November 15). He has rightly expressed the frustration of talented segments of society who are deprived of a better future because of caste-based reservation. There is heart-burn among bright students, which is a fact.

S. Ravi,

Coimbatore

It is with anguish that we read the letter which only seemed to express animosity toward the backward classes.

It is also very far-fetched to say (the jurist’s words) that caste-based reservation has ‘caused incalculable damage to meritocracy and resulted in work inefficiency, growing corruption and inaction and even an increase in the workload of courts’, conveniently forgetting the ‘forward communities’ occupy most of the top positions in the government.

The jurist also stands exposed of his political leanings with his advocacy of “One nation, one policy” for public employment and admissions in educational institutions.

Tharcius S. Fernando

Chennai