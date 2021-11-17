Letters to the Editor — November 17, 2021

17 November 2021 00:02 IST

Protocol revision

The revision in post-mortem protocols so that autopsies can be done after sunset (Page 1, November 16) will aid many patients expectantly waiting for organ donation. The pandemic has also led to a slowing down in the organ donation movement. Many transplant patients had given up hope during this period.

Vellore, Tamil Nadu

Padma awards

This year’s Padma awards appear to be the results of a transparent selection process. The choice of awardees such as little-known environmentalist Tulsi Gowda, transgender folk dancer Matha B. Manjamma and orange vendor Harekala Hajabba is welcome as they are ‘change-makers’ who deserve national recognition. They motivate the rest of us to try and usher in positive change in the lives of others.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The disparaging comments made by a well-known actor, on India’s Independence, is absolutely shocking. Her claim is a barb and humiliates our freedom fighters. The demand from various quarters to take back the Padma award conferred on the actor has rationale and is convincing. In fact, comprehensive laws to withdraw or annul the honours and awards of such awardees apart from punishment are necessary.

Thomas K.M.,

Muvattupuzha, Kerala

The tone of inclusiveness and transparency in the selection process for the Padma Awards this year due to unsung heroes being recognised, has been marred because of a misfit in the list. The audacity she had to make an inflammatory remark needs to be condemned.

What an insult to the memories of freedom fighters who lost their lives for the country’s freedom. Action needs to be taken against her, which includes withdrawing her Padma award.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

SilverLine track gauge

The article, “Is SilverLine on the right track?” (OpEd page, November 16), deals mainly with the environmental impact. The striking issue is the decision to build the new track in standard gauge while the entire rail system in Kerala is under broad gauge. This alone will make the new tracks unusable for all existing trains, including the much fancied long-distance trains from Kerala. Moreover, the new track is away from existing lines.

The shift to standard gauge makes it prohibitively expensive and it is certain that standard gauge equipment would have to be imported at a much higher cost. If existing lines are doubled and the signalling automated, all express trains ought to do the entire stretch in good time. That’s enough.

R.V.G. Menon,

Poojappura, Kerala

Well deserved win

Team Australia finally got its hands on its first-ever T20 World Cup trophy. In fact, Australia was nowhere close to the tag of ‘favourites’ to win this year. However, known for its indomitable spirit and ‘never-say-die’ attitude, the team proved everyone wrong.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai