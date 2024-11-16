Letters to The Editor — November 16, 2024

An assuring verdict

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court of India’s verdict delegitimising the barbaric practice of bulldozing homes in an arbitrary manner will hopefully also demolish the king-sized egos and the bulldozer mindsets of not only arrogant rulers but also the bureaucrats involved in the execution of such orders.

The verdict will go a long way in restoring the faith of the public in the rule of law, especially among religious minority groups who seem to be the worst hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

M. Jameel Ahmed,

Mysuru

Safety and medical staff

ADVERTISEMENT

As a member of the medical profession, one cannot reiterate the need for ensuring the safety of medical staff. All people, and this includes the media, need to condemn all forms of heinous crimes without giving space for excuses such as ‘fit of rage’, ‘mental agony’ or ‘extreme passion’.

Dr. B. Sadananda Naik,

Moodbidri, Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

Drug menace

It is distressing to read and hear/watch reports everyday about the arrest of people with narcotics. The problem seems to be growing day after day. The punishment being awarded is inadequate for such slow poisoning. There needs to be stringent punishment for such evil. State governments and courts of law need to end a menace that is destroying people and the younger generation.

S. Thayappan,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.