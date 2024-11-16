 />
Letters to The Editor — November 16, 2024
Published - November 16, 2024 12:24 am IST

An assuring verdict

The Supreme Court of India’s verdict delegitimising the barbaric practice of bulldozing homes in an arbitrary manner will hopefully also demolish the king-sized egos and the bulldozer mindsets of not only arrogant rulers but also the bureaucrats involved in the execution of such orders.

The verdict will go a long way in restoring the faith of the public in the rule of law, especially among religious minority groups who seem to be the worst hit.

M. Jameel Ahmed,

Mysuru

Safety and medical staff

As a member of the medical profession, one cannot reiterate the need for ensuring the safety of medical staff. All people, and this includes the media, need to condemn all forms of heinous crimes without giving space for excuses such as ‘fit of rage’, ‘mental agony’ or ‘extreme passion’.

Dr. B. Sadananda Naik,

Moodbidri, Karnataka

Drug menace

It is distressing to read and hear/watch reports everyday about the arrest of people with narcotics. The problem seems to be growing day after day. The punishment being awarded is inadequate for such slow poisoning. There needs to be stringent punishment for such evil. State governments and courts of law need to end a menace that is destroying people and the younger generation.

S. Thayappan,

Chennai

