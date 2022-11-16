Letters to The Editor — November 16, 2022

November 16, 2022 12:20 am | Updated November 15, 2022 10:55 pm IST

COP27 imperatives

As the climate summit, COP27, enters its final week, it is clear that there is no tangible action plan as yet on the “loss and damage fund” which is intended to handhold and compensate climate change vulnerable countries. There is a conspicuous absence of the “intent” of the developed countries. Amid alarming reports by various international agencies of climate change catastrophes, COP27 should provide much-needed succour to developing, small island and poor countries. As such, the summit should focus on funding the transfer of relevant technologies to these countries in the sphere of climate-resilient and adaptation systems. Arguably, the recent harrowing experiences of the climate-change induced extreme weather events should make India use its pre-eminent position in the global fora to spearhead the pivotal climate concerns of developing, poor and small island nations in this summit. The International Solar Alliance needs to be taken forward vigorously.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Release and reflections

Yes, the remorse of convicts should be a prior requirement for premature release. However, it is disheartening to see one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case saying, “I am not happy about my release because I lost most of my life serving the term in the prison....”. One is reminded of what Nelson Mandela said on his release after 27 years in prison fighting against discrimination: “I stand here before you not as a prophet but as a humble servant of you, the people. Your tireless and heroic sacrifices have made it possible for me to be here today. I therefore place the remaining years of my life in your hands.”

Andrew Kap Lian Gualnam,

Vengnuam, Manipur

The release of the remaining life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi case by the Supreme Court was not unexpected. Those who colluded and connived to assassinate the leader were awarded condign punishment. To hail their release, as seen in the comments made by certain political parties, is something that cannot be commented upon or discussed at length.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai

Cricket of two eras

If the 1983 World Cup win was unquestionably the loftiest point and a watershed moment in Indian cricket that completely changed the face of it, the ignominious defeat against England in the semi-final of the just-concluded T20 World Cup can be called an all-time low. Though, arguably, both are results of two different formats in different eras, it still compels one to make such a comparison, considering the two extreme natures of the outcome in World Cup tournaments. Knowing well that leg-spinners are, traditionally, crucial to fortunes in the T20s, it is a mystery why this aspect was glossed over.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

