Letters to the Editor — November 16, 2021

Parliament undermined

The Union government’s decision to promulgate ordinances, to extend the tenures of the directors of the CBI and the ED, barely weeks before the winter session of Parliament shows the extent to which Parliament is being undermined. It is not for the first time that Parliament has been made redundant this way; it is estimated that under this government, there have been 3.7 ordinances for every 10 Bills. Crucial decisions that involve critical subjects do need to be discussed threadbare in Parliament.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

This seems to be the reward for ‘henchmen’. The hasty act in resorting to the ordinance route amounts to disrespecting our parliamentary democracy. The Prime Minister in his address in the United Nations General Assembly recently said that India is the mother of all democracies. It seems to be for a western audience. What is happening in the country is quite the opposite. Parliament in India is losing its great importance and immense significance.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

At Dubai, on Sunday

Australia proved its supreme worth at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The skipper is very self-assured, aggressive and a committed cricketer who led the team well. His fellow men also put their heart and soul into the game and the Australian flag is flying high.

Rajamani Chelladurai,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu