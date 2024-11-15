Letters to The Editor — November 15, 2024

A halt to ‘bulldozer justice’

ADVERTISEMENT

Though belated, it is appreciable that the Supreme Court of India has banned the draconian ‘bulldozer form of justice’. One wonders why the judiciary waited for so long and even after reasonable thinking people raised a hue and cry over such brutality (Page 1, “SC puts brakes on ‘bulldozer culture’,” November 14).

Tharcius S. Fernando,

ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai

The much heralded bulldozer raj was a byword for lawlessness and anarchy. When Chief Ministers behave like feudal lords, it strikes at the root of democracy and trivialises the criminal justice system.

Abdul Assis P.A.,

ADVERTISEMENT

Kandassankadavu, Kerala

Hospital incident

The incident in Chennai, where a doctor was stabbed, shows the many dangers staff face. Security checks should be in place.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.