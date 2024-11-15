Letters to The Editor — November 15, 2024

A halt to ‘bulldozer justice’

Though belated, it is appreciable that the Supreme Court of India has banned the draconian ‘bulldozer form of justice’. One wonders why the judiciary waited for so long and even after reasonable thinking people raised a hue and cry over such brutality (Page 1, “SC puts brakes on ‘bulldozer culture’,” November 14).

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The much heralded bulldozer raj was a byword for lawlessness and anarchy. When Chief Ministers behave like feudal lords, it strikes at the root of democracy and trivialises the criminal justice system.

Abdul Assis P.A.,

Kandassankadavu, Kerala

Hospital incident

The incident in Chennai, where a doctor was stabbed, shows the many dangers staff face. Security checks should be in place.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai