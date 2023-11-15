Letters to The Editor — November 15, 2023

November 15, 2023 12:24 am | Updated November 14, 2023 11:06 pm IST

Tunnel collapse

If a tunnel collapses while still under construction, there can only be three reasons: technical deficiency in construction; geological incompatibility; corruption (Inside pages, “40 workers trapped in tunnel in Uttarkashi safe; rescue efforts on”, November 14). Whatever be the real reasons, the government would do well not to meddle too much with nature, especially in ecologically sensitive hill areas.

Though unconnected with this incident, one shudders to think of the environmental destruction, and the resultant consequences, in the Nicobar Islands, where eight lakh trees are to be cut down, for, yes, “development”. God help us.

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai

British cabinet rejig

The appointment of David Cameron, former British Prime Minister, as the new British Foreign Secretary (Page 1, “Ex-PM Cameron in, Suella Braverman out in U.K. cabinet rejig”, November 14) comes at a time when the Conservative party is grappling with the existential challenges posed by Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration and international issues such as the Ukraine war and the crisis in Gaza. The calculated move by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reflects his readiness to take risks and potentially reset the faltering state of the government.

P. Victor Selvaraj,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

Pollution across the year

A number of readers (‘Letters to The Editor’, November 14) complained about the high decibel level of fire crackers and also the pollution caused. What happens on Deepavali is short lived. Have we forgotten about the grave pollution caused when there is stubble/biomass burning in northern India? And, what about vehicle emission and waste burning, which are very harmful to the respiratory system of all living beings? We have lost much green cover over recent years and something needs to be done to restore tree cover.

V.S. Kannan,

Chennai

A report highlighting grave pollution in three big Indian cities is disturbing. The right to clean air cannot be brushed aside and there must be a focus on how we address the issue of air pollution. The subject cannot come to life only during a major festival. Are not other days important?

Jaya Kumara Varma R.K.,

Pandalam, Kerala

Why is there finger pointing to air and noise pollution only on Deepavali? Right across the year, there is severe air pollution caused by toxic emissions from vehicles and industry. What about the ugly sounds made by vehicle horns?

Ramnath Ramamurthy,

Chennai

