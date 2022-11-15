Letters to The Editor — November 15, 2022

November 15, 2022 12:24 am | Updated November 14, 2022 10:50 pm IST

EWS quota verdict

I write this letter as the former Acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court and with reference to the Editorial page article, “In EWS verdict, a discrimination antithetical to equality” (November 12). I disagree with the writer’s stand and endorse the view of the majority in the judgment. The affirmative action of the state through reservation itself was intended to be a temporary measure, which has been prolonged and stretched beyond a reasonable time period; it has become a political tool. The negative fallout of caste-based reservations and the incalculable damage it has done to meritocracy has led to today’s reality: of work inefficiency, growing corruption and inaction, and even an increase in the workload of courts. This has not been measured by anyone, but largely felt and decried by large sections of people and students in the General Category. The additional quota for reservation provided by the 103rd Amendment to economically weaker persons belonging to such a general category was to balance and soothe some of the heart burn by making it based on economic criteria for sections other than those already getting the benefit of reservation. Opposing this is akin to saying “my toy is mine, even yours is mine”, which the article writer wants to justify. The time has come for the leadership to ensure “One nation, one policy” for public employment and admissions in educational institutions. Provide succour and support to economically weaker sections across the board through other means and forget caste and religion. Why divide the nation on the basis of caste and religion? Everyone knows the answer but no one wants to proclaim it, which is the real tragedy.

Vineet Kothari,

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

In poor taste

The views and the wishes expressed by the released convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Nalini Sriharan, to media outlets are not in good taste. It appears as though she was released following a noble cause (Inside pages, “Nalini hopeful of visiting U.K. with husband to be with her daughter”, November 14). Her interactions with the media, as if she is a VIP, and her detailing her plans are way too much. Her release from prison does not certify her innocence in the heinous crime. The glorification must stop.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai