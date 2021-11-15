Letters to the Editor — November 15, 2021

Internal security

The ambush of an Assam Rifles officer, his family and his staff is shocking. The incident leads to questions being asked and one only hopes that intelligence gathering is improved.

That the naxals are on the backfoot is evident and there could be a possibility of surrenders. However, this should be a moment for sober thought. Violence in any form is not a solution and there must be other ways to make the naxals see reason. Internal security is in need of out-of-the-box thinking (Page 1,

November 14).

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Afghan ties

It is sad to see India being relegated to near marginal player status in the unfolding situation in Afghanistan, despite its long historical ties with that country. The Ministry of External Affairs would appear to have failed in anticipating the quick developments that followed the Joe Biden administration’s decision to recall forces from Afghanistan. One does not know whether India was kept in the loop by the Americans, but the end result is that the Pakistanis are in the driver’s seat all over again. This despite the considerable resources we have poured into that country to rebuild its economy and infrastructure. One is tempted to conclude that there is a need for a rethink in our policy-making.

M.P. Muralidharan,

Bengaluru

Air pollution control

The judicial suggestion of a two-day lockdown in Delhi (November 14) as a result of rising air pollution may not be a durable panacea. This move is bound to hit the livelihood of daily wagers. In the past, progressive steps have been taken such as CNG fuelled public transport and peripheral highways for heavy traffic, thus restricting their entry into national capital, but a burgeoning population has offset these gains. The root cause is lop-sided development. If Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities are given earnest priority, it could mitigate pollution levels.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

This year’s ‘Lit For Life’

The two-day prestigious event, ‘Lit for Life 2021’, was a treasure trove as far as avid readers of

The Hindu like me are concerned.

It was a treat to listen to some of the best minds with insights into language, history, politics and even the science of viruses. The annual programme is definitely a welcome outreach readership engagement event.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh