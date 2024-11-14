Letters to The Editor — November 14, 2024

Healthier living

Lifestyle management (Editorial page, November 13) is of utmost significance for the prevention and the control of Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. A healthy diet in conjunction with proper physical activities not only helps improve the quality of life but also cuts down on pharma purchases. Spreading awareness about healthy living and a healthy diet is important, especially in remote parts of the country. Perhaps non-governmental organisations can hold camps demonstrating healthy ways of cooking, making diets nutritious and ensuring greater senior citizen participation in physical activity.

Dr. Prabha Sharma,

Gurugram, Haryana

Food prices

The trinity of Indian kitchens — the tomato, onion and potato — is progressively becoming unaffordable due to food inflation. There are recipes that can be made with local vegetables but which have fallen out of favour — alu bukharas and shakarkandis come to one’s mind or been replaced by those saturated with tomatoes and potatoes. Perhaps this is an opportunity to innovate instead of despair.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad

