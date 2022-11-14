Letters to The Editor — November 14, 2022

Released

Ordinary mortals like me who have not yet recovered from the surprise and the shock over the release of A.G. Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, have been administered another deep shock with the release of the six remaining convicts in the case in the name of “good conduct”. The court-ordered move does raise questions and doubts in the minds of ordinary mortals People like me wonder whether there is a twist to what ‘life sentence’ means. Will this move now open a Pandora’s box?

B.S. Jayaraman,

Coimbatore

MBBS in Devanagiri

It is hard to understand why an English-based text should be made available in a language merely to appeal to those who cannot study in the medium that is standard practice. The move to have transliterated medical books and bilingual classes is only making a mockery of the medical programme. In its zeal to come up with such a curricula in the Devanagiri script, the authorities concerned seem to have cast the checks and balances, procedures and regulations to the wind for a very important course.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

England shone

A thoroughly professional England team must be wholeheartedly congratulated for winning the T20 World Cup. Special mention must be made about the young and highly promising Sam Curran who bowled exceptionally well throughout the tournament. He is a role model for any aspiring fast bowler and is another Ben Stokes in the making who will serve English cricket for long.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu