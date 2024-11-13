Letters to The Editor — November 13, 2024

Manipur unrest

It is a pity that violence continues to stalk Manipur, with fresh attacks being reported across several districts (Page 1, “10 armed militants killed by CRPF in Manipur clash”, November 12).

It is evident that actions taken by the State and central governments are inadequate. With ethnic tensions running high and the security situation in the State fragile, the path forward for Manipur remains uncertain. Peace talks and thorough investigations into the violence are crucial to de-escalate the conflict and restore stability.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

It is unfortunate that the top leader of the country has still not visited Manipur, a State that continues to be on the boil. Measures such as curfew imposition are weak steps. The use of drones and rockets shows that conflict management is difficult. Manipur should not be allowed to burn like this.

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Delhi Ganesh

Actor Delhi Ganesh made a mark in stage plays. His dialogue delivery was distinct. Years ago, when I met him at his residence, he recalled his indebtedness to ace director, K. Balachander, who spotted his talent.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

The Tamil film industry has produced some legendary actors, with one such artist being Delhi Ganesh. His range of roles cemented his place as a cherished character actor. He was able to seamlessly slip into a variety of roles. His ability to evoke humour and emote at ease won him acclaim.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai