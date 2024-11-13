 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Letters to The Editor — November 13, 2024
Premium

Published - November 13, 2024 12:24 am IST

Manipur unrest

It is a pity that violence continues to stalk Manipur, with fresh attacks being reported across several districts (Page 1, “10 armed militants killed by CRPF in Manipur clash”, November 12).

It is evident that actions taken by the State and central governments are inadequate. With ethnic tensions running high and the security situation in the State fragile, the path forward for Manipur remains uncertain. Peace talks and thorough investigations into the violence are crucial to de-escalate the conflict and restore stability.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

It is unfortunate that the top leader of the country has still not visited Manipur, a State that continues to be on the boil. Measures such as curfew imposition are weak steps. The use of drones and rockets shows that conflict management is difficult. Manipur should not be allowed to burn like this.

Bal Govind,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Delhi Ganesh

Actor Delhi Ganesh made a mark in stage plays. His dialogue delivery was distinct. Years ago, when I met him at his residence, he recalled his indebtedness to ace director, K. Balachander, who spotted his talent.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

The Tamil film industry has produced some legendary actors, with one such artist being Delhi Ganesh. His range of roles cemented his place as a cherished character actor. He was able to seamlessly slip into a variety of roles. His ability to evoke humour and emote at ease won him acclaim.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Published - November 13, 2024 12:24 am IST

Related Topics

letters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.