Letters to the Editor — November 13, 2021

India’s green plan

After the Prime Minister’s ‘proclamation’ of India committing to the year 2070 as the targeted date for zero net emission, the revelation that the ‘pledge’ came with a pre-condition from India seeking $1 trillion in climate finance to meet the target has given a new twist to a fairy tale. One may infer that such riders to an issue of global concern would create doubts about the country’s sincerity of purpose. The periodical meets on climate change have emphasised the point that the international community should address the long-term challenge of climate change, collectively and comprehensively. The fact that China and Russia, significant contributors to gas emissions, did not attend the COP26 meet underlines the lack of seriousness even among major nations in addressing an alarming matter. India, on its part, should prepare an updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) so that the document could chart our course of action with a definitive objective. India, with its size and population, has a lot to benefit for itself and also aid the global community, even if it walks alone in this matter.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

The OpEd page article, “Does India have a right to burn fossil fuels?” (November 11), is a lucid exposition of what India as a nation should do with regard to climate change. International measures to cope with a hotter planet are not a diplomatic tussle to see who comes out on top. These are not like arms control or trade agreements. Humanity sinks or swims together. It is utterly pointless to talk about legacy emissions or the right to pollute by poorer countries, particularly when the rich nations have moved so much of ‘dirty’ manufacturing to the Third World. It would be far better for India to move to cleaner fuels and climate-adaptive technologies, since what is good for the planet will be good for us too. One worrying aspect of India’s climate negotiations is that it seems to be entirely decided by bureaucrats and does not include climate experts and other scientists in formulating policy.

Mano Daniel,

Chennai

N. Natarajan

In the passing of senior and eminent lawyer N. Natarajan, the Bar has lost a distinguished expert in criminal law (Tamil Nadu, “Senior criminal lawyer N. Natarajan dead”, November 12). His knowledge of law, both theory and practice, was amazing. His arguments were persuasive, and in important cases, were simple and down to earth too. As Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation, I had the privilege of interacting with him for several years. His assistance to me in the Bombay blast case and Bofors was invaluable.

R.K. Raghavan,

Chennai

Remarks on freedom

The controversial statement by a high-profile actor on India’s freedom only denigrates the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. She has only strengthened the perception of where her ‘connections’ are by stating that the nation attained real freedom only in 2014, when the government of the day came to power. Hers is an atrocious outburst and it is shocking that she is a recipient of a national award — which only seems to be awarded nowadays in recognition of a person’s political leanings rather than on their real merit. The President of India should immediately revoke the award conferred on her and restore the honour attached to the prestigious award.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The actor needs to exercise restraint over her controversial utterances which seem to be made from time to time to keep herself in the limelight. Her remarks only expose her immature way of thinking and crude expression of thoughts. She has insulted lakhs of freedom fighters and their sacrifices. She must apologise and explain the reasons for such obtuse statements.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh