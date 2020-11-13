Letters to the Editor — November 13, 2020

13 November 2020 00:02 IST

Governing Netflix

There is no doubt that “Over The Top” and other digital platforms have become very popular. But one cannot ignore that fact that most have ‘bold content’, sleaze and fake news. With an eye on ensuring more viewership, they do not shy away from crossing the limits of civility. While control is necessary, the government must limit its role to curbing undesirable content.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao,

Advertising

Advertising

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Many of the shows and short films are loaded with violence and obscenity. With smartphones and tabs now in the hands of the children because of online classes it becomes even easier for them to be led astray. There are also instances of content peddling religious hatred.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

The regulations will have to be a balancing act so as not to destroy cinematic liberty. They should also not be used as a tool to suppress political criticism. Such platforms are an emerging space for young talent especially as Bollywood has been accused of nepotism. With the pandemic having hit theatre viewership, OTT platforms have come to the rescue of connected players. Sponsors have begun exploring this new and emerging market.

Rohan Dixit,

New Delhi

Voted back

The fact that 19 lawmakers, who defected from the Congress party to the BJP have been elected again from the same constituencies in the by-election in Madhya Pradesh, illustrates that the voter-public do not attach much importance to the ideologies or policies of the party concerned but seem to be carried away by the personal influence and social status of the defectors. No amount of anti-defection laws will be effective and this menace will continue without check unless the voter himself realises that defection is immoral and a blatant betrayal.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Struck off the syllabus

It is so unfortunate to read the snippet (Page 1) and report (Inside pages), “After ABVP objects, university withdraws Arundhati Roy’s book”, November 12) — that Tamil Nadu’s Manonmaniam Sundaranar University has buckled under pressure from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and removed from its postgraduate English syllabus, the book, Walking with Comrades.

As someone who studied in the same university and as a professor of English for over two decades, I feel that the decision takes away the right of students to experience academic freedom and to get used to multiple narratives that are a part of our nation’s construct. The book offers some academic, social, political and psychological perspectives on the plight of indigenous and tribal peoples which we cannot afford to ignore. A student will be aware of the evils of communalism, capitalism and right-wing politics. The struggle of marginalised people in their attempts to restore their right to dignity, land, ideology and livelihood should inform and influence the consciousness of our nation. India already has a low score in the international Academic Freedom Index — an AFI of 0.352 — which is below Pakistan (0.554), Ukraine (0.422) and Somalia ( 0.436). In this context, the decision is yet another blow against academic freedom.

S.A. Thameemul Ansari,

Kayalpattinam, Tamil Nadu

One can only say that the university’s decision is flawed. A book which was not banned by the government is material that can be studied and subjected to criticism by students and the faculty within the classroom. It is strange that politically motivated student groups can dictate terms to university authorities. It is clear that the decision to include the book in the syllabus was made in 2017. So, what happens to those who studied the text so far? Will they be “labelled” and “tainted”?

M. Xavier,

Vallioor, Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

The IPL and its players

The columnist (‘Sport’ page, “IPL and the question that needs to be revisited”, November 12) asks why there is no Pakistani player in IPL cricket teams. The answer is not far to find. We have had difficulty in holding matches with foreign players from some countries. Who can forget what happened when Sri Lankan players were to play in Chennai? Recently, the Muttiah Muralitharan biopic was affected because of protest by a fringe political outfit. But with there being more evidence of Pakistan acting against our country, it would not be wise for any IPL team owner to jeopardise the functioning of their team even if Pakistan has some of the best players in the game. Cricket draws huge crowds and is overloaded with sentiments. Team owners also have other businesses which they would not like to see disrupted. Let’s face it. In today’s world, sports and politics are intermingled.

B. Sundar Raman,

Coimbatore