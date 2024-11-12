ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — November 12, 2024
Published - November 12, 2024 12:24 am IST

The Himalayan journey

The Char Dham Yatra is not just a religious endeavour but also a journey of Himalayan exploration. As one who has been on this route twice, I have been at the receiving end of mismanagement of the whole exercise at not only the Char Dhams but also on the entire route. The amenities for traveller support are meagre — poor restroom facilities, unreliable medical aid, unhygienic food and scanty lodging. In addition to these, there is rash and reckless traffic. A trouble-free, peaceful and safe journey is the right of every person who ventures to the high altitudes to pay obeisance to the devathathma Himalaya.

Anand Kunhunny,

Chevayur, Kozhikode, Kerala

Delhi Ganesh

A few years ago, in a wedding reception hall, I noticed guests casting a glance at the person seated next to me. Curiosity got the better of me and it was Delhi Ganesh! Unassuming and simple, the great actor floored me when he stood up and humbly said, ‘I am related to the bride’s dad.’

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

