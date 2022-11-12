Letters to The Editor — November 12, 2022

Public service broadcast

In yesteryears, when there was only government-run Doordarshan — there were no other channels including Internet driven platforms — people had no other choice but to remain glued to the TV watching DD. Now, with the mushrooming of 24X7 channels, the consumer has become king. It would be naïve to expect especially the millennials to watch ‘insipid’ programmes of national interest (Editorial, November 11). By all accounts it would be a squandering of resources regardless of who picks up the tab.

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Broadcasting or content of national importance is indeed a step forward towards creating awareness. But who will take on the financial burden is still a question in need of an answer. With almost everything available on OTT platforms, many people have given up their TV channel subscription.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

With the advent of a multitude of television channels, the freedom that is a part of it is abused most of the time. The heated debates on some channels, where anchors don the role of judges are one-sided and lopsided, and unpalatable. There are serious issues concerning people, and the media should help in governance by highlighting critical and contentious issues. The onus is on media houses to strengthen the nation. Broadcasting content of national importance is a crucial step in this direction.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Semi-final match

The criticism being levelled against the Indian cricket team could be a bit unfair (‘Sport’ page, November 11). Jos Buttler and Alex Hales had a wonderful day, while the Indians had an ‘off day’. The Indian selectors need to plan ahead for the next T20 World Cup by investing in youth.

Dr. Thomas Palocaren,

Vellore, Tamil Nadu