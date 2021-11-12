Letters to the Editor — November 12, 2021

Demonetisation

That the fifth anniversary of demonetisation was conveniently ignored by the ruling party is proof enough of its failure and the untold miseries it inflicted. The article (Editorial page, November 11) brought back the harrowing memories of the year 2016. It is still impacting the informal sector. The ills of demonetisation must be highlighted in a scientific manner and countrymen made to understand its long-term implications.

G.B. Sivanandam,

Coimbatore

Water level and wildlife

Every year when the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam rises above 140 feet, tensions between Kerala and Tamil Nadu begin to simmer. Lost in this battle is the impact of rising water levels on wildlife. The meadows bordering the lake and the low-lying marshy grasslands (called Vayals) are under water during this period denying food for herbivores which are the lifeline for carnivores. Animals are forced to move to higher ground and in doing so, some of them have to cross the swollen river and eventually die. Inundation for a prolonged period will also affect some tree species. The high water levels may also impact the nesting success of the great cormorant, as the deep and fast flowing river will affect their fish finding ability for their growing chicks. Storing water at high levels even during the summer will severely impact ground nesting birds such as pipits, wagtails, terns and pratincoles which used the islands (called Thuruthus in Malayalam) that appear when the water level recedes. So when raising the water level or constructing a new dam, the State Forest Departments must be consulted when taking such critical decisions.

J. Patrick David,

Madurai