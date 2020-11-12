Letters to the Editor — November 12, 2020

12 November 2020 00:02 IST

Election results

Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma and popularity almost pan-India, Bihar has propelled the National Democratic Alliance to power again (Page 1 reports, November 11). In by-elections in other States, his reach continues unchallenged, and surprisingly even in a State such as Telangana. A big takeaway from all these results reveals that Mr. Modi’s national popularity is intact notwithstanding the relentless efforts made by the Opposition parties to criticise demonetisation, GST implementation, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the farm Bills, the state of the economy and employment, and even the issues of migrant workers. What India lacks is a vibrant and constructive Opposition.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

If statistics is any indication, among all the major players in Bihar election, the main gainer by far has been the BJP. The worst performer has been the Congress, and as has been the case, it has failed to gain the voter’s confidence.

With his firebrand image, Tejashwi Yadav created the perception of his eventually succeeding in establishing a government with a comfortable majority. Sadly, he could not rise to expectations despite the support he seemed to draw in campaign rallies. However, the manner in which he single-handedly managed his party’s performance in this election is indeed amazing. He cannot be ignored and will be a factor to reckon with in future political dispensations in Bihar.

Arvind Tapkire,

Mumbai

The waning appeal of Nitish Kumar in Bihar highlights voter disappointment for a variety of reasons. What is noteworthy is the breathtaking challenge mounted by the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan, and whose party, the RJD, was subject to attacks by the BJP That the just turned 31-year-old politician demonstrated unending positive energy in gruelling campaigning, all the while maintaining a high level of public discourse and decorum, is no small feat. As in the past, the poor showing by the Congress has once again proved that Rahul Gandhi lacks the skills to make an impact. The Congress refuses to see the writing on the wall to set its crumbling house in order.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

The NDA has reason to feel elated. The LJP and the Congress played spoilsport for the JD(U) and the RJD, respectively — the LJP, knowingly, and the Congress, unwittingly. The real takeaway from the Bihar elections is the rise of Tejashwi Yadav. He has all the characteristics of a mass political leader.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

Bihar has given a fresh lease of life to the NDA. The Congress faces an existential crisis and unless it makes sincere efforts to repair its dented image, its presence on the political map will become just symbolic.

K.V. Seetharamaiah,

Hassan, Karnataka

The BJP and Nitish Kumar have to work hard to fulfil promises made during campaigning. The RJD cannot be taken lightly. On its part, it needs to ensure that it takes up its role as the strongest Opposition side of the State seriously.

N.R. Salam,

Jammu

IPL 2020

The grandeur and glamour of the IPL has scored even in a spectator-free edition. Congratulations to the MI team, but credit must go to the other teams as well.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai