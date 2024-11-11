Letters to The Editor — November 11, 2024

Cricket and Pakistan

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision made by the BCCI, on Team India not playing in Pakistan, is a welcome one. The blast at a railway station in Pakistan establishes the fact that the situation in that country is not only tense but that uncertainties also prevail, despite assurances on safety concerns. The ICC seems to find itself in a catch-22 situation each time an ICC tournament is conducted.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

ADVERTISEMENT

Secunderabad

Delhi Ganesh

One is deeply saddened by the passing of film personality Delhi Ganesh. He had a rare ability to connect with viewers across generations and was one of the few in the film industry who was able to essay any role with panache. Some of his memorable performances were in Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan and Avvai Shanmughi.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.