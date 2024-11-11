 />
Letters to The Editor — November 11, 2024
Premium

Published - November 11, 2024 12:24 am IST

Cricket and Pakistan

The decision made by the BCCI, on Team India not playing in Pakistan, is a welcome one. The blast at a railway station in Pakistan establishes the fact that the situation in that country is not only tense but that uncertainties also prevail, despite assurances on safety concerns. The ICC seems to find itself in a catch-22 situation each time an ICC tournament is conducted.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Delhi Ganesh

One is deeply saddened by the passing of film personality Delhi Ganesh. He had a rare ability to connect with viewers across generations and was one of the few in the film industry who was able to essay any role with panache. Some of his memorable performances were in Apoorva Sagodharargal, Michael Madana Kama Rajan and Avvai Shanmughi.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad

