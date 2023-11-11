Letters to The Editor — November 11, 2023

November 11, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST

Panel’s recommendation

There is nothing ethical in what the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has done in the case of the Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament, Mahua Moitra (Page 1, November 10). It will be nothing short of travesty if she is expelled, which will weaken democracy in India. One hopes that the Speaker of the Lok Sabha acts wisely. The Bharatiya Janata Party might want to derive political mileage from the episode, which is not worth it.

D. Nagarjuna,

Hyderabad

If it is established that the woman MP did accept money for asking questions, she deserves to be punished. But it must be on the basis of substantial evidence. If it is a case of political vendetta, the episode is extremely shameful.

S.K. Vijayan,

Alappuzha, Kerala

It would have been a huge surprise had the ethics committee not recommended the expulsion of the MP. The recommendation is not only partisan but also devoid of ethics and fairness. The ruling party at the Centre and its governments will not spare any effort to punish and silence critics.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

It is quite unfortunate that the ethics committee had to recommend expulsion. At the same time, one fails to go with Ms. Moitra’s argument that “the issue of log-in sharing is a non-issue”. Raising questions in Parliament is one of the many special privileges granted to MPs. This is a right to be utilised to ameliorate the lot of the people and not individuals with vested interests. Sharing log-in credentials with a ‘business rival’ is a violation of set rules. Every such breach of act should not be seen through the prism of politics.

Rettavayal S. Krishnaswamy,

Chennai

Strange statements

It is painful that people in exalted positions are issuing strange statements without fathoming what the real meaning of Sanatana Dharma is. Care must be taken to avoid controversy.

P.S. Rajagopalan,

Chennai

A victim of ragging

The ‘disease’ of ragging appears to be acquiring a more dangerous dimension nowadays (Inside pages, “Ragging victim was locked up in room for five hours, reveals FIR”, November 10). It is shocking that such behaviour is seen in students pursuing a professional course. The punishment for ragging is too weak, which is why it continues unabated.

Manoharan Muthuswamy,

Chennai