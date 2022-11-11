Letters to The Editor — November 11, 2022

Governor vs government

The Governor-government relationship in certain States seems to be taking a turn for the worse. The ‘problems’ with Governor R.N. Ravi in Tamil Nadu, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in Kerala, and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Telangana indicate that in non-BJP ruled States, there seems to be a pattern to unsettle the government. In another way, it could also be governments trying to unsettle the Governor to conceal flaws The decorum of the Governor’s office needs to be upheld.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

From Kerala to Telangana to Tamil Nadu, the State governments appear to be unhappy with their Governors, leaving the common man baffled. It is clear that there do not seem to be any issues when it comes to governments and Governors in BJP-ruled or BJP- supported States. One wonders whether there is instigation from somewhere to needle Opposition governments.

K.K. Xavier,

Chennai

The growing rift is only affecting governance. The differences of opinion need to be settled soon.

Deepa Viswanath,

Bengaluru

Islands in trouble

It is disheartening that the Nicobar Islands have been earmarked for development in a way that damages the environment. It is devastating that lakhs of trees are to be cut down and endemic species subjected to threats. The Andamans are one of the last untouched great repositories of nature left and must be untouched.

D. Thotwon Shimrah,

Litan Sareikhong, Manipur

At Adelaide

The aura of invincibility surrounding the Indian cricketers took a severe beating as the English batsmen simply toyed with the Indian bowling outfit. It was pathetic to witness the helplessness of the Indian fielders. The annihilation should jolt India’s selectors.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu