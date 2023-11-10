Letters to The Editor — November 10, 2023

November 10, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Governors in the spotlight

When the Governor of a State delays taking action on Bills passed by an elected government, for reasons best known to the Governor, it undermines the will of the people. It is regrettable that the Governors in States where the Opposition is in power are engaging in deliberate inaction to advance their own interests or those of the Central government. With the Kerala government now seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court of India (Page 1, “Kerala moves SC against Governor again”, November 9), it is hoped that the Court will establish a precise definition of what constitutes a “reasonable time” for the Governor to act on Bills. If it is not possible to establish a specific time frame, then, at the very least, it should be mandated that Governors provide an explanation for any delay in taking action on Bills.

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

The intemperate acts of Governors in sitting on Bills passed by the Assemblies and claiming absolute discretion over the matter amount to a trampling on the democratic rights of the people. Successive central governments have misused the post of Governors for partisan political purposes. It is no exaggeration that under the government in power at the central level, acts by the office of the Governor have resulted in State government-Governor relations touching an all-time low. Going by actions in States that are not ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, it makes one believe that Governors are under remote control from Delhi.

It is a fact that no clear-cut time frame is laid down in the Constitution for Governors to clear Bills. But then, the founding fathers of our Republic would never have expected some Governors to turn into political pawns, absolutely devoid of constitutional decency. Governors have obviously outlived their utility and are doing incalculable damage to our federal structure.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

Chief Minister’s comment

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘derogatory’ comment made in connection with population control has justifiably invited strident criticism. Given the fact that sexist and crude references to women have now become a seamless part of daily discourse in the country, parties across the political spectrum must restrain their partymen from using gender stereotypical language.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

It is time we stop looking at and talking about women as objects. A woman must be treated with dignity.

Sujeet Mehrotra,

Deoria, Uttar Pradesh

Misinterpretations

I am rather disillusioned to note that Sanatana Dharma, replete with lofty ideals and high principles, is a topic that is now in court just because a political figure has been airing his odd views on the subject. Those who have just an acquaintance with the subject should not make strange comments, giving rise to unnecessary misrepresentations.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai