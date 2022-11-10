Letters to The Editor — November 10, 2022

November 09, 2022 23:04 IST

Trouble for pristine Nicobar

Pankaj Sekhsaria’s report (Page 1, November 9) was horrifying — of how a mega-crore project will result in the massive destruction of nature. Is the Government not bothered about climate change especially as COP27 is underway? Even more shocking is the bizarre plan for compensatory afforestation/artificial tree plantations in Haryana, which shows that there is no understanding of the subject. What the Great Nicobar loses can never be retrieved.

B. Sundar Raman

Coimbatore

The plan to pander to the filthy rich and the commercial interests of big business is a cruel blow against the environment. Not only will this avaricious project destroy pristine forests, it is also sure to impact indigenous communities. The untouched forests and the people inhabiting these islands for millenia should be protected as a global heritage.

The tragedy is that we are condemned to receive lessons on environmental protection from a government and class of people responsible for causing the maximum damage to the environment. The judiciary should take suo motu cognisance of such crimes against the earth.

Firoz Ahmad,

New Delhi

The stage is set, unmistakably, for the sounding of the death knell of the unique biological diversity of India’s Andaman islands. Tragically, none except a band of dedicated environmental activists is losing sleep over the huge devastation ahead. The ‘compensatory afforestation’ only raises serious concerns. The juggernaut of destruction needs to be stopped by jolting public conscience.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

The Agnipath scheme

All said and done, the crux of the Agnipath issue is about the very short duration of service, which is grossly inadequate. It is understood that the main reason is the central government’s worry about an ever-increasing pension commitment. Agnipath should not become an Agnipareeksha.

V.H. Subramoney,

Bengaluru

