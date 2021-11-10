Letters

Letters to the Editor — November 10, 2021

Court on probe

In view of the murderous attack on the hapless farmers and the violence that erupted subsequently at Lakhmipur-Kheri, it is paramount on the part of the investigating agencies to act with conscience and see that the inhuman murderers are given exemplary punishment without falling victim to the dictates of the powers that be.

This becomes very important in view of the clout and influence the main accused wields.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Cities and flooding

Every Indian city with a dense population faces the risk of getting inundated with rainwater. This is principally due to poor stormwater drainage which gets clogged because there is no periodical cleaning. If open drainage is no longer permissible, the government of the day must ensure that no waste gets accumulated. Even the underground sewerage meant for households poses problems during ‘non-monsoon’ months. In fact, there is no inspection of the drainage system by the authorities concerned. If one heavy shower overnight followed by incessant heavy drizzle can throw life out of gear, we need the expertise of a foreign expert to set things right!

V. Lakshmanan,

 

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
letters
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 10, 2021 12:40:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/letters-to-the-editor-november-10-2021/article37407695.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY