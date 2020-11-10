Letters to the Editor — November 10, 2020

10 November 2020 00:02 IST

The American vote

It is an unwritten global phenomenon that a lot of genuine, good and steady contribution to society is required for any politician to win democratic elections. But it requires guts and dignity, even more, to accept electoral defeat and congratulate the one who has won. Unfortunately, the situation was not so in the U.S., the most powerful democratic nation. Though, there was a low during the election campaign, it is all over, with a clear victory registered by U.S. citizens. It is noteworthy that a former Republican President has congratulated Joe Biden, calling him a “good man” and has also warmly showered accolades on Donald Trump for “extraordinary political achievement in winning 70 million votes”. The praise goes to George W. Bush. I am conscious that Mr. Biden can be well judged by after four years.

G. Subramanian,

Chennai

Joseph Biden’s win will bring some concomitant changes in ties with India as the government here did send signals of expecting a Trump victory. Though the Vice-President-elect has her roots in India, it would be naive to expect gold to now pave her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu. Without reading too much or placing more reliance on the electoral outcome, India must paddle its own canoe by focusing on 5Es: eradication of poverty, eradication of corruption, exit of disease, empowerment of women and enhancement of the standard of education.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

Election guardian

Article 1, Section 4(1) of the U.S. Constitution very clearly says: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof....” The Federal Election Commission of the United States of America is not in picture at all in conducting elections. Therefore, it is odd to have the issue being raised in the article, “Turning the spotlight on America’s election custodian” (Editorial page, November 9). Where is the question of the ‘normal umpire singularly missing’? In fact in India too, though ‘all matters fall under ECI’s domain’, the real workforce that is behind carrying out the orders is largely from the State machinery. The powers of the ECI are too centralised, only to dictate terms to State authorities. Is this really healthy in a democratic set-up? When will we have a system that places faith in the States as it is in the U.S.? It is disheartening that we do not attempt to emulate true federal functioning of others.

Baskaran Krishnamurthy,

Chennai

Aspirants in a quandary

I write this as former Joint Director of Technical Education, Government of Kerala. Candidates who have been allotted to IITs and NITs for admission have to pay online a partial admission fee of ₹40,000 (₹20,000 by SC, ST, persons with disability or PwD candidates) through the portal of the Joint Seat Allocation Authority, between November 9 and November 13. But the Authority did not provide a link for this payment. When contacted, the Organising Chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2020 said the candidate had to contact the allotted institute for further information. The authorities must update the website.

B.S. Warrier,

Kochi, Kerala

Back to school

There appears to be political haste in deciding to reopen educational institutions, viz. schools and colleges from mid-November.

The very fact that the World Health Organization has indicated that a second wave of the novel coronavirus is likely to hit the world ought to be taken into consideration by the respective Chief Ministers. It would lead to a crisis if teachers and parents are likely to contract the virus, there being evidence published in leading and credible journals of children being silent carriers.

Perhaps a decision can be taken in the New Year. Nevertheless, if the government is not in favour of a review, washing of hands, mask wearing and maintaining social distancing are cardinal points which cannot be ignored.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

World science day

This year’s theme of World Science Day for Peace and Development (celebrated on November 10 every year) is “Science for and with society in dealing with the global pandemic”. The scientific community in the U.S. is indeed relieved that the U.S. President-elect has won and has also sent out the right signals on the scientific temper. We must understand the importance of science.

Krishnansh Somani,

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh