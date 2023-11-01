Letters to The Editor — November 1, 2023

November 01, 2023 12:24 am | Updated October 31, 2023 11:08 pm IST

Work hours

At a time when many western economies are moving to a four-day a week, eight hours a day work schedule, Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy’s suggestion to have a 70-hour work week for young Indians is outlandish. even in a factory set-up, not to speak of the software/IT sector (‘Datapoint’ – Opinion page, October 31). Perhaps Mr. Murthy built Infosys that way in the 1980s but it does not hold water today when employee retention and welfare take precedence over production targets.

Maybe this is why many youngsters are leaving for greener pastures abroad, unable to cope with the late hour slogging. Even in the Gulf/West Asia region, it is a 40-hour week.

A.V. Narayanan,

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu

Game changers

Team Afghanistan has conquered a million hearts (‘Sport’ page, October 31). Although Afghanistan is known for its spin bowling, its batsmen have begun displaying their skills in deftly defeating the ‘better’ teams. Pacer Farooqi is on fire. Afghanistan’s rise in international cricket should act as a catalyst in hoping for and doing great things on the world stage.

Mohammad Taukir,

West Champaran, Bihar

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT