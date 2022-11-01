Letters to The Editor — November 1, 2022

Man-made tragedy

Going by evidence in the collapse of a colonial-era suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi district (Page 1, October 31), there is enough to indicate that this was a man-made tragedy. Visuals have shown hundreds of people on the bridge. The Gujarat government needs to constitute an inquiry committee. Stern action needs to be taken against the guilty.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

There does seem to have been negligence: bypassing safety rules in ensuring carrying capacity and also being lax about enforcing safety rules. There are images of youngsters on the bridge being over-enthusiastic and boisterous. Money and words are poor comfort when precious lives have been needlessly lost.

Rajamani Chelladurai,

Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu

The bridge should not have been thrown open to the public without ascertaining its safety in full. The Morbi accident, like similar tragedies in the past, will pass into oblivion once the authorities finish doling out monetary compensation to the families and the appointment of an inquiry commission.

P.G. Menon,

Chennai

From what can be seen in the media, it appears to be a man-made tragedy. There will be a number of questions considering the sheer magnitude of this tragedy.

A. Mohan,

Chennai

At Perth

The sheer pace of the South African quartet — Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje — rattled the Indian batters. That the first slip was standing almost near the 30-yard circle behind the wickets stood testimony to the speed at which the SA bowlers were bowling, which reminded us of the deadly pace attack of the West Indies of the 1970s. Barring Suryakumar Yadav, the rest fell to pace.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai