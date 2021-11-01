Letters to the Editor — November 1, 2021

Saving a rural lifeline

It is distressing that the only lifeline available to the rural poor, the MGNREGA scheme, almost faced the danger of getting derailed midway due to a lack of funds. This is purely due to a lack of foresight and planning. Given the extreme form of distress faced by wage earners, including farm workers, during the pandemic and the warnings given by the scientists and other experts that the pandemic is likely to continue, the allocations for the scheme should have been raised substantially. In addition, the number of days guaranteed under the scheme should have been raised to at least 150.

The argument that States are “artificially creating demand” for work does not hold water as there are established procedures for receipt and registration of applications for work and maintenance of records. Farm workers, who constitute more than 42% of the total workforce in India, are the backbone of the rural economy. Their distress should be considered as a national crisis and given the highest attention.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

The Pope and India

It is gratifying to note that the Prime Minister’s meeting with the Pope was cordial. Though a religious head, the Pope has been very forthcoming in the past, reiterating his concerns on issues such as climate change, poverty and in enabling a better planet. The Pope’s anxiety over the goings-on in Syria and Afghanistan, professing different religions, exemplifies the fact that his thoughts are more humane in nature. One can safely assume that there could be expectations from the Vatican, that as the largest democracy, India plays a key role in taking forward aforesaid concerns to a logical conclusion. An India visit would also enable the Pope to experience first hand how various religions strive to live in harmony with each other in a country wedded to secular credentials. This could help corrective actions required on all sides and put to rest any misgivings on the existence of discrimination among religions.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

A check needed

Social media is playing a critical role in polarising things in the country as exemplified by the outrageous campaign against one of the players in the Indian cricket team. The intellectual class should not move away and needs to assert itself. Communal forces should not be allowed to divert attention from livelihood issues and lawlessness through a social media blitz.

As for the Opposition, it has so far failed to sink its petty differences in meeting the challenges posed by Hindutva elements.

Manohar Alembath,

Burlington, Boston, U.S.

Puneeth Rajkumar

News of the sudden passing of Puneeth Rajkumar, one of marquee names of the Kannada celluloid world, and at a young age, caused sad reading. He strode the Kannada film world like a colossus and will live forever in the hearts of millions of his fans. He was affable in his demeanour and very philanthropic..

Narayan R.,

Bengaluru

In addition to being a big star, it were his off-screen contributions that made him an even greater star. He will always be remembered for his simplicity and extensive social service.

R. Sekar,

Chennai